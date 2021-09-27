Unbeaten Grey take Hibbert Shield hockey crown

After two postponements, Grey High hosted the second edition of the Hibbert Shield hockey festival at the weekend, with six schools taking part.

Having not had the opportunity to play these types of events for so long, the energy and buzz from being back on the turf was electric among the competing teams — Grey, Pearson, Paul Roos, St Stithians, Grey College and SACS.

The Shield kicked off with a local derby between Grey and Pearson, with the hosts producing a dominant display to win 6-0.

Thanks mainly to a superb hat-trick by Joshua Voigt, it put the other teams on notice that Grey meant business.

The second day saw the remaining teams in action, with the highlight being the clash between 2019 Hibbert Shield runners-up Paul Roos and the hosts.

Even without crowds allowed, it had that big-game feel, with the pavements outside the school packed with spectators.

Paul Roos were defensively solid and hard to break down, but Grey kept knocking on the door and eventually took the lead through a blistering drag flick from Voigt.

The Stellenbosch side then opened up a bit more in search of an equaliser, only to concede a second via a far-post tap-in by Syleshan Rajagopal.

Paul Roos got themselves back in the game through a penalty corner goal, but Grey had no intention of relinquishing their lead and eventually ran out 3-1 winners.

Day three saw a mixed bag of performances from Grey as they were pushed by SACS, a team most considered to be their toughest challengers for the title.

But thanks to a brace by Voigt and some solid and last-ditch defending by James Hofmeyr and Keenan Friend, they came out on top 2-0.

The heat and the pressure from SACS clearly affected the hosts as they had to dig deep after a sloppy start against St Stithians, who had struggled all weekend.

Grey managed to come back from 2-1 down to win 3-2, maintaining their unbeaten run.

Due to some surprise results in other fixtures, Grey went into the final day having already secured the 2021 edition of the Hibbert Shield.

It was the last school fixture for senior players Hofmeyr, Voigt, Jean Pienaar, Travis Coleman, Basheer Ensal and Simon Baxter.

The emotion and desire to finish on a high and for Grey to emerge from the festival unbeaten was clear for all to see as they put Grey College to the sword and capped a great weekend with a comfortable 4-0 win.