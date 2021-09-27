Boks under split-second pressure at end, says Davids
The Springboks were under split-second pressure during the final 10 minutes of their nail-biting loss against the All Backs when they were accused of kicking away vital possession, assistant coach Deon Davids said.
With the game on a knife edge and the Boks clinging to a narrow lead, scrumhalf Faf de Klerk came under fire for a kick which enabled the All Blacks to relieve late pressure...
