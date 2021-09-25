Quenet, Gous crowned PEople's Triathlon champions

Stellenbosch triathlete Nicholas Quenet capped his debut race in the 70.3 distance being crowned the PEople’s Triathlon champion in Gqeberha on Saturday.



In a race that only saw over 70 starters for the half-iron distance race, Quenet was in fine form as he claimed victory on a sunny morning in Summerstrand, coming home in 3 hrs, 50 mins and 29 seconds. ..