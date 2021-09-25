Gous, Cooke all set for PEople’s Triathlon

Athletes looking forward to racing in the Bay

She won the inaugural PEople’s Triathlon in 2019, now after nearly two years, Natia Gous is back with a different goal in mind as she prepares to take on the Nelson Mandela Bay race again.



The 30-year-old, coming off the back of a scintillating performance which saw her secure the 2021 Buffalo City Ironman 70.3 title earlier this month, will be aiming to build on that performance as she prepares for some future races...