Sharks must muscle up against Munster

Thomas du Toit expects fierce battle against dangerous Irish outfit

Stopping momentum and matching Munster physically will be vital if the Sharks want to start their United Rugby Championship journey with a win on Saturday, prop Thomas du Toit has warned.



The Sharks are expecting a big battle against an Irish side who have a reputation of being a tough nut to crack on their home ground in Limerick (kickoff 20.35pm)...