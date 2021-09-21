Manny Pacquiao faces toughest fight yet in run for Philippines presidency

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao may have signed up for his toughest fight yet in running for president of the Philippines, facing doubts about his leadership and commitment as a lawmaker that could dent his appeal and deal a big blow to his ambitions.

The 42-year-old announced his candidacy on Sunday, declaring his readiness to “rise to the challenge of leadership” and battle poverty and corruption.

As an eight-division world champion, Pacquiao is a national treasure, but analysts say he faces a huge challenge to convince the electorate he can lead a nation beset by problems ranging from crime, graft and natural disasters to Islamist extremism, outdated infrastructure and bloated bureaucracy.

“Can he really govern? He said he would surround himself with knowledgeable people, but at the end of the day, it is still the president who decides,” said political analyst Earl Parreo.

To win the May 2022 election, Parreo said, Pacquiao must show how he can steer the country and its struggling economy out of one of Asia’s worst coronavirus epidemics.