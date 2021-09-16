EPA team chasing tickets to world champs

Spots in the SA team at the world championships will be up for grabs for Eastern Province athletes at the ASA Cross Country Championships in Amanzimtoti this weekend.

The two-day event starts on Friday afternoon and EP team coach Michael Mbambani says his athletes are all fit and well.

A total of 30 EPA participants will be competing for inclusion in the list of athletes who will represent SA at the World Cross Country Championships in Bathurst, Australia, on February 19.

Mbambani was confident the team would return with medals.

“Our preparations went well,” Mbambani said.

“This has not been an easy week for most of the competing athletes.

“There was also some rain in Gqeberha, so people had to stay indoors.

“Most of the athletes will travel on Thursday while some will only leave on Friday due to work, but the entire team will be together in KwaZulu-Natal by Friday afternoon.

Mbambani said Nwabisa Mjoli, who had been dominating in the women’s races locally, including the Nelson Mandela Bay road-running and cross-country series races, was primed to do well.

“Cross-country is actually her favourite discipline, so we expect her to do well.

“We also have George Ntshiliza and Anele Maliza, I also think they stand a good chance in the 40+ age category,” he said.

“Melikhaya Frans should squeeze himself into a medal or podium position because at the moment he is rated No 1 in SA in 10km road-running and the cross-country championship is a 10km.

“However, you cannot go with that mentality because it’s cross-country and not a road race.

“So, we do have a couple of guys who can compete very well in their categories.

“In the Under-23 category we have Sinawo Poti.

“He stands a good chance as well, because he has been coming right.

“In the Choose to Challenge Marathon, he finished in fifth place overall in the senior men’s race, so that gave him a confidence boost.

“The nice thing about athletics is how you feel on the day of the competition.

“Most of the guys ran good times in the Choose to Challenge race recently.”

Mbambani extended his best wishes to the athletes who would be representing the province.

“I hope we can bring something back home,” he said.

