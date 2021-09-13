Junior tennis tournament searches for young talent
The creation of a platform to find SA’s next great tennis stars was the aim for Deandre Dreyer when the Tennis SA Rainbow Kidz Matchplay Mania tournament was held at the Wembley Tennis Club at the weekend.
Head coach and founder of Seals Tennis Academy in St Francis Bay, Dreyer said the tournament aimed to introduce children to the game. ..
