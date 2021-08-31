Frans and Mjoli dominate Choose to Challenge 10km race
Ikhamva athletes head field of 80 elite runners at Kings Beach event
Ikhamva Athletics Club road runners Melikhaya Frans and Nwabisa Mjoli were the biggest winners on Saturday at the Choose to Challenge 10km race, which took place at Kings Beach.
Both Frans and Mjoli braved the chilly weather on Saturday morning and finished first in the men’s and the women’s race...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.