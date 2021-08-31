Frans and Mjoli dominate Choose to Challenge 10km race

Ikhamva athletes head field of 80 elite runners at Kings Beach event

Ikhamva Athletics Club road runners Melikhaya Frans and Nwabisa Mjoli were the biggest winners on Saturday at the Choose to Challenge 10km race, which took place at Kings Beach.



Both Frans and Mjoli braved the chilly weather on Saturday morning and finished first in the men’s and the women’s race...