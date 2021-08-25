Alonso teases ‘big news’ with coded Twitter message

Double Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso hinted at an imminent “big news” announcement in a teasing Twitter message posted in code on Wednesday to the Alpine driver’s 2.8 million followers.

“BTV vras nduvrg ddwa. Eno iw giadt gby awa, Q’z xwptbvrg ewqf mn ndlr!!!!,” wrote the Spaniard ahead of this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps.

The apparent gibberish was quickly decoded by online sleuths using the Vigenere cypher, a method of encrypting alphabetic text, with '“Alpine”' as the key word.

The decoded tweet reads: “BIG news coming soon. And to tease you all, I’m tweeting this in code!!!!”

Alonso’s French team mate Esteban Ocon, the surprise winner in Hungary in the last race before the August break, joined in the fun.