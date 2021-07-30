Namibian boxers enjoy ring time in Bay tournament

Namibian boxer Immanuel Josef would not hesitate to return to Gqeberha if another boxing tournament were to take place as the new WBO Africa flyweight champion looks to what lies ahead.



The 29-year-old professional dropped Free State boxer Sihle Jelwane in round eight of their 10-round battle at Nangoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton...