Ex-Gqeberha hockey player Marks scores for SA

Apart from Tatjana Schoenmaker’s gold medal in a world-record time in the women’s 200m breaststroke final, there were several notable achievements for Team SA on day seven at the Olympics.

The men’s hockey team drew with Canada, while the women’s hockey and water polo teams both lost.

Here is a list of all Team SA’s competitors in action at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday:

Hockey: Women’s, Pool A: SA 1 Germany 4.

Ex-Gqeberha hockey player Toni Marks scored SA’s consolation goal in the 53rd minute as they had the final say in a 4-1 defeat.

Germany led 2-0 within the opening 10 minutes before stretching their lead to 4-0 after 49 minutes before Marks struck.

Men’s hockey, Pool B: SA 4 Canada 4.

SA are up to No 10 in the world ranking following their performances.

Nqobile Ntuli put SA 1-0 ahead in the second minute before Nic Spooner made it 2-0 in the ninth minute.

Canada then netted in the 11th and 17th minutes before Matthew Guise-Brown made it 3-2 after 34 minutes.

Canada struck to make it 3-3 after 42 minutes, before Samkelo Mvimbi nudged SA ahead 4-3 with two minutes left.

But Canada had the final say in a wild game with a last-minute equaliser.

Athletics: Men’s 400m hurdles: Sokwakhana Zazini finished third in his heat in 49.51 and qualified for the next round of competition

Women’s 5,000m, heat two: Dominique Scott recorded a 15 min 13.94 sec time to finish 13th in her heat, despite the time being a season’s best.

That placed her 26th overall and she missed out on a spot in the final.

Diving: Women’s 3m springboard prelims: Julia Vincent and Micaela Bouter finished 25th and 26th respectively and failed to reach the semifinals (top 18) of the competition.

Vincent had 228.90 points and Bouter 216.15. A total of 272.05 was placed 18th.

Golf: Men’s competition, second round: Garrick Higgo posted a second consecutive round of 71 to sit on level par 142 after 2 rounds.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout was still on the course when play was again suspended, 2-under after 17 holes and 5-under for the tournament.

Clubhouse leader is American Xander Schauffele (11-under).

Swimming: Women’s 200m breaststroke, final: Schoenmaker won SA’s first gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics with a world record swim.

Men’s 50m freestyle, heats: Brad Tandy finished sixth in his heat in 22.22 sec to clock the 24th fastest time of the heats.

Only the top 16 qualified for the semifinals.

Women’s 50m freestyle, heats: Emma Chelius qualified for the semifinals after her 24.65 swim placed her 11th fastest among the list of qualifiers

Water polo: Women’s Group A: Netherlands 33 SA 1.

SA were on the receiving end of the biggest drubbing in Olympic women’s water polo history.

They had also lost their earlier games, 29-4 to Spain and 21-1 to Canada.

The only goal against the Dutch was scored in the third quarter by captain Jordan Wedderburn.

SA conceded seven goals in the first quarter, nine in the second and third quarters and eight in the final quarter.