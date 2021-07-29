Sprint star Akani Simbine says he will be “very dangerous” if he runs the perfect race at the Tokyo Olympics at the weekend.

The world No 2‚ bidding to become the first SA competitor to make the Games 100m podium since 1908‚ storms into action in the first round of competition on Saturday‚ with the semifinals and final on Sunday.

Simbine finished fifth at Rio 2016‚ having lowered his SA record to 9.89sec a few weeks before. This time he’s angling for a medal‚ having slashed his national mark to 9.84 earlier this month. That also stands as the African record.

“I feel like an actual competitor for a medal‚” said the 28-year-old Commonwealth Games champion‚ who has been in the top five of the world since 2016. He was stung after finishing fourth at the 2019 world championships.

“In Rio I felt like a young athlete who was just going there for the experience and just going there to run and see how far I can get in the rounds.

“But it’s changed now‚ you know. I’m a different athlete‚ I’ve matured as a sprinter. I’ve learnt a lot through the years‚ I learnt a lot through the game.

“It’s an exciting time and we’re looking forward to the weekend.”