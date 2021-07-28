Another Olympic record for Tatjana Schoenmaker

Schoenmaker, who took the 100m breaststroke silver on Tuesday, was nearly three seconds quicker than her nearest rival, Lilly King of the US who went 2:22.10.

Russian Evgenila Chikunova was third quickest in 2:22.16 and then Schoenmaker’s training partner, Kaylene Corbett, posted the fourth best time of the heats, 2:22.48, which was a massive personal best.

Corbett, eighth at the 2019 world championships, is only the third SA swimmer in Tokyo to have advanced beyond the heats, after Schoenmaker and Chad le Clos.

Schoenmaker broke the Olympic record in the 100m breaststroke, but slowed down in the semifinals and final.