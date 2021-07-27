Dominant Duffy wins famous gold for Bermuda

Flora Duffy achieved instant national hero status when she won Bermuda’s first Olympic gold medal on Tuesday after delivering a dominant run leg for an emphatic victory in the women's triathlon on a stormy Tokyo course.

Duffy, 33, was part of a group of seven who broke clear at the start of the 40km bike but then stamped her authority on the race with a fantastic performance over the 10km run to finish in one hour, 55.36 minutes.

Georgia Taylor-Brown overcame a flat tyre near the end of the bike leg to chase back strongly and finish second, 74 seconds behind, bagging another silver for Britain after Alex Yee's in the men's race on Monday.

Katie Zaferes, world champion in 2019, won bronze for the United States to fully justify her discretionary selection after struggling for form.

The victory, in her fourth Olympics, caps a wonderful career for Duffy, as she becomes her country's second Olympic medallist after Clarence Hill took a heavyweight boxing bronze in 1976.

Duffy hailed it as "an incredible moment" and as Bermuda became the least populous nation to win a Summer Olympics gold its Premier David Burt sent his congratulations over Twitter, saying: "You've worked so hard and you've made an entire island proud!" After a storm-delayed start Duffy was part of a group who exited the 1,500 metres swim closely together and got a jump on the main field.