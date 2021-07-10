SA's Kgothatso Montjane makes history reaching Wimbledon final

World No.5 wheelchair tennis star Kgothatso Montjane ousted Momoko Ohtani 7-6(3) 4-6 6-4 to reach her first Wimbledon final at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in London on Friday.

In a big-hitting and big-serving affair‚ it was Montjane who created more opportunities to edge past Japanese World No.6 Ohtani.

It’s a first Wimbledon final and a first Grand Slam singles final for the Limpopo-born star‚ who will now face top seed and world No.1 Diede de Groot from the Netherlands in Saturday’s final.