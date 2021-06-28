Coertze holds slender championship lead
Bay’s teen karting sensation hoping for chance to go head to head in KZ2 class clincher
Gqeberha kart racer Joshua Coertze will be hoping regulations are lifted in time for the final race of the season to go ahead as planned after SA moved to an adjusted level 4 lockdown from Monday.
The new regulations leave kart racers wondering if the final race of the season, scheduled for the end of July in Vereeniging, will go ahead as planned. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.