Marks ready to fire if called upon in Japan
Ex-Geberha hockey player chosen as travelling reserve for SA team
National hockey player Toni Marks will be looking to make the best of her experience despite missing out on her ultimate goal of getting into the final 16 of the SA women’s playing squad to compete at the Tokyo Olympics.
The 26-year-old was named as a travelling reserve in the 19-member squad jetting off to the Japanese spectacle, starting on July 23...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.