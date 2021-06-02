Marks ready to fire if called upon in Japan

Ex-Geberha hockey player chosen as travelling reserve for SA team

National hockey player Toni Marks will be looking to make the best of her experience despite missing out on her ultimate goal of getting into the final 16 of the SA women’s playing squad to compete at the Tokyo Olympics.



The 26-year-old was named as a travelling reserve in the 19-member squad jetting off to the Japanese spectacle, starting on July 23...