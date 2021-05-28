Hockey star Veto's journey from Walmer township to Tokyo Games

Marks and Molikoe also named in Proteas women's squad

Gqeberha-born hockey star Nomnikelo “Nicky” Veto realised a lifelong ambition when she was named in the national women’s squad for the Tokyo Olympic Games in July.



The 24-year-old Wits University graduate said this was a dream come true and feels it is the pinnacle of her career...