Arbitrator rules Fury must face Wilder, jeopardising Joshua fight-reports

By Reuters - 18 May 2021
Tyson Fury in action against Deontay Wilder during their WBC Heavyweight title fight at the Grand Garden Arena at MGM Grand, Las Vegas, United States on February 22, 2020
Image: Steve Marcus/ Reuters

A big money heavyweight fight between British champion Tyson Fury and compatriot Anthony Joshua was thrown into doubt on Monday after an American arbitrator ordered Fury to face American Deontay Wilder, according to media reports.

The highly anticipated third bout between Fury and Wilder was pushed back last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Briton stopped Wilder in the seventh round of their February 2020 match to remain undefeated through 31 fights.

After months of arbitration between the two, Judge Daniel Weinstein has ruled that the pair must have their rematch before September 15, the Daily Star reported.

Attempts to reach Weinstein were not successful.

The ruling jeopardises a long-awaited title showdown between Fury and Joshua, the world's top two heavyweights, which was announced last week for August 14 in Saudi Arabia.

- Reuters

 

