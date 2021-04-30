Zwide fighter squares off against Tshitamba after lengthy break
Manengela primed for EFC return
Professional mixed martial artist Sindile Manengela is full of confidence as he heads into the final week of preparations for his return to competitive action at the Extreme Fighting Championship 85 next weekend.
The Zwide fighter squares off against Pretoria’s Asiashu Tshitamba in Johannesburg on May 8 in his first bout in more than a year...
