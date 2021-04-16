Long wait over as 'Black Chinese' stages his first boxing tourney

Cyril Lehong will finally stage his maiden tourney at the revamped Booysens Boxing Gym’s arena in Johannesburg next month, having endured a frustrating wait since he acquired a boxing promoter’s licence last year.

“It’s been a long wait,” said the former boxing writer and sports journalist nicknamed “Black Chinese”, breathing a sigh of relief.

“I could not do a thing due to Covid-19 and you recall that boxing came back only in October and it was too late.

“Look, I am excited, to start with, but at the same time nervous... I am very excited, actually. I can’t wait to see the first bout go off.”

He said that fight-starved accomplished former multiple weight world champion Hekkie “Hexecutioner” Budler will headline the card. Budler will welcome Filipino Jonathan “Pretty Boy” Almacen over 12 rounds.

The plan is to have them fight for a title, says Lehong, who is negotiating with some world bodies for that to happen.

The bout – Budler’s first since 2018, when he lost the WBA Super junior-flyweight crown to Hiroto Kyoguchi in Macao – will also be his first as a pro boxer at the gym where he fought most of his bouts in the amateur ranks.

Lehong said Simpiwe “Chain Reaction” Konkco will feature in the main supporting bout. The former IBO mini-flyweight holder has been inactive since 2019, when he failed to oust Chayaphon Moonsri as the WBC holder, in Thailand.

SA junior-welterweight female champion Hedda “The Shredder” Wolmarans will also be in action in another fight. Budler, Konkco and Wolmarans are gym mates at the HotBox Gym of successful trainer Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan.

Lehong was recently elected media liaison officer for the Gauteng Boxing Promoters Association (GBPA).