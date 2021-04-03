Rising triathlon star Daniel Pappas dreams of turning pro

Mill Park athlete plans to build on his victory in 12-13 age group at recent national champs

PREMIUM

Rising-star triathlete Daniel Pappas believes he can become a professional and is determined to use all the resources available to him to make that dream a reality.



The Nelson Mandela Bay athlete said his win at the SA Triathlon Championships held in Maselspoort recently was only the start of better things to come...

