Rising triathlon star Daniel Pappas dreams of turning pro
Mill Park athlete plans to build on his victory in 12-13 age group at recent national champs
Rising-star triathlete Daniel Pappas believes he can become a professional and is determined to use all the resources available to him to make that dream a reality.
The Nelson Mandela Bay athlete said his win at the SA Triathlon Championships held in Maselspoort recently was only the start of better things to come...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.