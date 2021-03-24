Akani Simbine looked comfortable as he cruised to victory in the 100m at the Athletix Invitational meet at Ruimsig in Johannesburg on Tuesday afternoon‚ clocking a wind-assisted 10 seconds.

But Simbine played down his performance with an “it’s OK” afterwards.

“I’m just happy to be out racing‚ the body’s a bit rusty but that’s to be expected.”

The 2.1mps wind measurement robbed him of the world lead‚ but he will get another crack in Pretoria at the Gauteng north championships on Saturday.

Simbine‚ who has been in the top four or five of the world since the 2016 Rio Olympics‚ is targeting a podium finish — or maybe two or three — at the Tokyo Games.

“After all the hard work and the years of finishing fifth and fourth‚ I’m looking to take my opportunity‚” the sprint ace‚ who will also compete in the 4x100m relay and maybe the 200m, said.

“I just have to convince coach [Werner Prinsloo] to let me also do the 200m at the Olympics.”

Asked what sort of time he would have to do to persuade Prinsloo‚ Simbine smiled and replied: “You’ll see.”