Leicester looking for 'special' FA Cup: Rodgers

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers said his team are aiming to create history by winning the FA Cup for the first time after Sunday's 3-1 quarter-final win over Manchester United moved them one step closer.

Leicester forward Kelechi Iheanacho scored twice and Youri Tielemans added another as Rodgers' side beat United to reach the semi-finals of the competition for the first time since 1982. They face Southampton for a berth in the final.

Leicester have lost in the final four times, the last occasion coming in the 1968-69 season when they were beaten 1-0 by Manchester City, and Rodgers said it was time to end that run.

"We are in the semi-final and we have a chance to get to the final and create history," Rodgers said.

"For the club to get to the final and win the trophy would be really special. It's a trophy in their history they haven't won.

"It's a tough game in the semi-final but the club has never won the FA Cup so to be able to do something like that will be special."

Rodgers hailed his side's bravery.

"We showed courage to play football against one of Europe's greatest teams - I'm so happy for the players, I thought we thoroughly deserved it," a beaming Rodgers said.

Goalscorer Tielemans praised Leicester's togetherness as they left United with only the Europa League to play for after a sluggish performance from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

"Everyone worked together. Everyone was talking, everyone was positive. That's what we need to win these type of games. It was a very hard game and I think we did brilliant," Tielemans told BBC Sport.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said midfielder Bruno Fernandes needed a break after the Portugal international was left out of the starting lineup.

Fernandes, who been a stand-out performer for United with 23 goals and 13 assists in 45 games in all competitions, replaced Donny van der Beek in the 64th minute.

Explaining the decision to leave Fernandes out of the starting 11, Solskjaer said the 26-year-old had played a lot of football this season.

"He's also a human being, he's played a game every three or four days really," he added.

"I know Bruno wants to play but sometimes you make decisions for the benefit of both the team and him."

The Foxes took the lead following a horrendous error from Manchester United's Fred, whose backpass became a through-ball for Iheanacho. The Nigerian collected it and rounded the keeper before firing home in the 24th minute.

United struck back seven minutes before halftime as Mason Greenwood rifled Paul Pogba's centre into the net, but they never got to grips with Leicester in midfield and they went behind again early in the second half.

Youri Tielemans surged at United's soft centre, bursting through and brushing off a less-than-convincing challenge from Fred before firing a low shot into the bottom corner.

United's woeful defence was exposed again in the 78th minute as Iheanacho was left completely unmarked at the far post to head home Marc Albrighton's free kick, sealing the victory and sending his side into the semis.

Solskjaer said his side's winning effort in their last-16 Europa League second leg against AC Milan on Thursday left them too tired to mount a fightback.

"We didn't have the spark tonight, but it's understandable. This team have been fantastic in the last three or four months. We played every three days and been on a great run - it just caught up with us, all the games and travels," he said.

United are second in the Premier League, 14 points adrift of Manchester City, and their only realistic hope of a trophy looks to be in the Europa League, where they will meet Granada in the quarter-finals.

