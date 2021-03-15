Talented Framesby golfer aims for the next level

Framesby golfer Zahn Scholtz is aiming to take her game to the next level after breaking into the top 20 of the national junior women’s rankings published by the Compleat Golfer magazine.



The 17-year-old matric pupil slots in at No 17 on the latest list and has her eye on cracking the top 10 this year before leaving to study and to play overseas on an American scholarship...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.