Cooke, Sawyer claim PEople’s Triathlon titles

Strong field tackles race in overcast St Francis Bay

PREMIUM

Keegan Cooke and Mariella Sawyer executed near-perfect races as they stormed home to take overall wins at the PEople’s Triathlon in an overcast St Francis Bay on Sunday morning.



The race, presented by PW Harvey and Co, saw Cooke come home in a time of three hours, 53 minutes and 29 seconds to claim a second title in three years. ..

