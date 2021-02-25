Caster Semenya wants the European Court of Human Rights to find that her rights under the continent’s Convention on Human Rights were violated when the Swiss federal court upheld World Athletics’ regulations on female eligibility.

A statement issued by the Johannesburg-based lawyers of the reigning Olympic 800m champion confirmed a case had been lodged before the European court‚ which sits in Strasbourg‚ France.

Semenya is prevented from competing over any distance from 400m to a mile without taking medication — or undergoing surgery — to lower her naturally occurring levels of testosterone.

She wants to be allowed to run freely.

“I hope the European court will put an end to the long-standing human rights violations by World Athletics against women athletes‚” Semenya said in the statement.

“All we ask is to be allowed to run free‚ for once and for all‚ as the strong and fearless women we are and have always been.”

Her team include Norton Rose Fulbright lawyers Gregory Nott and Patrick Bracher‚ and Paris-based Christian Dargham.

“Caster asks the court to find that Switzerland has failed in its positive obligations to protect her against the violation of her rights under the European Convention on Human Rights as a result of World Athletics’ continuing discriminatory attempts to restrict the ability of certain women to participate in female athletics competitions‚” read the statement.

“Caster’s application continues her challenge to the demeaning and intrusive regulations. implemented by World Athletics in 2018 which prohibit some women athletes with naturally higher levels of testosterone from participating in international competitions.”