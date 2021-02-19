Helenvale club on mission to grow rugby

Its vision is to be a haven for talent in northern areas and beyond

Helenvale Rugby Club hopes to become a beacon of hope for budding talent across the northern areas and to introduce the game to as many young people as possible.



Speaking to The Herald this week, the club’s acting public relations officer, Hezron Damons, said its vision was to become a haven for developing the talent of the many potential young stars in the area and beyond. ..

