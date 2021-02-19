Mother of clingwrap murderer insists she’s innocent
Under gruelling cross-examination, murder accused Christine Russouw clutched at her chest and asked her co-accused daughter, Chantell, to get her medication from her handbag.
Christine, 57, and Chantell, 37, have pleaded not guilty to the murder of Petrus Scholtz, 70, whose beaten body was found wrapped in clingwrap and dumped next a road in the Fairview area on July 19 2018...
