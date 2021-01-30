Sport

Athletics SA election set for May

By David Isaacson - 30 January 2021
Athletics SA president Aleck Skhosana could not hide his excitement.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Athletics SA (ASA) will hold its overdue election on May 8‚ acting CEO Terence Magogodela announced on Friday.

The federation's ballot is normally held every four years in the year of the Olympic Games‚ but was delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

President Aleck Skhosana and the bulk of his executive will be looking to win their third terms.

A venue for the election has yet to be decided.

