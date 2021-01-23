Orlando Pirates have joined in the voices mourning the death of senior African National Congress (ANC) member and Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu.

A staunch Buccaneers supporter‚ Mthembu died on Thursday as a result Covid-19 related complications.

“Minister Jackson Mthembu – a sad loss to the Mthembu Family‚ the Nation and his Club‚” Pirates tweeted.