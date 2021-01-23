Bulls overcome Lions to book Currie Cup final spot

His fears were confirmed as the game lacked the intensity and brutality often associated with high stake clashes between rivals but he won’t care much because his team is in the final.

The Bulls also benefited from their experienced players like Cornal Hendricks, captain Duane Vermeulen, Trevor Nyakane and Lizo Gqoboka who were able to manage the game.

Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen and his captain Elton Jantjies will rue the fact that they failed to score during the first half and allowed the Bulls to pull away in the second half.

The Lions came back from the break with more intent with two quick tries from Willem Alberts and Wandisile Simelane but they could not keep the momentum in the game.

Van Rooyen and Jantjies will also take positives from the fact that emerging players like Wandisile Simelane, Tiaan Swanepoel, Len Massyn, Vincent Tshituka and Stean Pienaar gained valuable experience during the season.

The Bulls came into this match with a 100% record here at Loftus this season and they also enjoyed recent dominance over the Lions, having beaten them in their meetings this season.

In Super Rugby Unlocked, the Bulls defeated the Lions 30-25 at Ellis Park and they came out on top again with a 22-15 win in Pretoria that earned them a home Currie Cup semifinal.

The Bulls got the scoreboard ticking after ten minutes when left winger Stavino Jacobs touched down next to the far side corner flag as the home side benefited from their spell of pressure on the Lions.