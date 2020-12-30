The Herald Cycle Tour MTB race postponed

As our country faces an exponential surge in Covid-19 cases, particularly in the Eastern Cape, our team has decided to postpone the February 2021 The Herald Cycle Tour Mountain Bike race until further notice.

After months of extensive preparation for what we hoped would be a successful event in a safe Covid-19 environment, the progression of the viral spread and the ever-changing shift in restrictions place significant strain on the management of mass participation events, including our very own Herald Cycle Tour.

The decision to postpone the event, although not an easy one, is influenced by what has and will always remain our first and most important priority — that is the safety of our riders on race day.

“We understand that many were excited to tackle the beautiful hills of Addo, and hope that you understand and support our decision as we all confront a very challenging period,” Herald marketing manager Berna Ulay said.

“E-mail communication will be sent to all registered riders for the February 2021 MTB event providing all the necessary information regarding rider entries.

“While we anticipate revised race dates, we hope that you continue training — pedalling it out safely with family and friends in preparation for race day.

“This year we celebrate 36 years of cycling legacy and of community camaraderie, and we’re hopeful that soon we’re all able to meet at the start line and together celebrate the love of cycling,” Ulay said.

HeraldLIVE