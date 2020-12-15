Politics

Bail application postponed in Bay councillor’s attempted murder case

Naziziphiwo Buso Digital reporter 15 December 2020

ANC councillor Lunga Nombexeza will have to spend a couple of days in jail after his attempted murder case was postponed to later this week for an official bail application.

Nombexeza has been in custody since Saturday night for allegedly firing several shots at Lukhanyo Mdana, 42, while he was driving down Pityana Street in KwaNobuhle at about 11.45pm on Saturday...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made

Most Read

X