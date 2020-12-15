Bail application postponed in Bay councillor’s attempted murder case
ANC councillor Lunga Nombexeza will have to spend a couple of days in jail after his attempted murder case was postponed to later this week for an official bail application.
Nombexeza has been in custody since Saturday night for allegedly firing several shots at Lukhanyo Mdana, 42, while he was driving down Pityana Street in KwaNobuhle at about 11.45pm on Saturday...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.