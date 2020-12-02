Vallie top-scores with 85, but Warriors still facing uphill battle against Lions

Warriors captain Yaseen Vallie top-scored with a patient knock of 85 as the home side ended on 219 for five on day three of the CSA 4 Day Franchise Series clash with the Lions on Wednesday.

At the close of play, Rudi Second (76 not out) and Lesiba Ngoepe (2 not out) were still at the crease with a monumental task ahead of them still trailing by 294 with five wickets in hand.

Vallie and Second put on 82 runs for the third wicket as they frustrated the Lions bowlers in their pursuit of the mammoth 512 fourth-innings target.

The Warriors lost their 2019/2020 player of the year Eddie Moore (4) early when he was caught by Aaron Phangiso off the bowling of Sisanda Magala in the first over of the hosts’ second innings.

Matthew Breetzke made 23 before he was trapped in front by a Malusi Siboto delivery with the Warriors on 79.

Vallie, whose innings consisted of 15 boundaries, was caught by Phangiso off the bowling of former Warriors quick Magala with the home side on 160 in the 41st over.

Wihan Lubbe (4) was the next to fall when he edged a regulation catch to wicketkeeper Ryan Rickleton off the bowling of Wiaan Mulder with the score on 186.

Sinethemba Qeshile joined Second at the crease, but did not last long as his stumps were cleaned up by Lions quick Delano Potgieter for 13.

Magala ended the day with two wickets for 54 runs in his nine overs, while Siboto, Potgieter and Mulder grabbed a wicket each.

Earlier in the day, Mulder notched up a fifth first-class century off 110 balls including 13 fours and three sixes after the Lions resumed play on 125 for the loss of three wickets, with wicketkeeper Rickleton (32) and Mulder (23) still at the crease.

They were going along smoothly before their 93-run partnership was ended by off-spinner Tsepo Ntuli when he had Rickleton caught by Lubbe for a well-played 59, with the Lions on 178 for the loss of five wickets.

Mulder and Kagiso Rapulana then partnered to score 62 before Rapulana was run out by Breetzke with the Lions on 241 for the loss of five wickets before their declaration.

Speedster Marco Jansen picked up two wickets for 22 runs in nine overs, including four maidens, while spinner Tsepo Ntuli took two wickets in 24.4 overs, conceding 85 runs.