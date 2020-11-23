Samwu workers protest at Kwantu Towers for ‘danger pay’

Demanding to be paid a R7,000 Covid-19 allowance, about 50 SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu)-aligned workers, on Monday occupied Nelson Mandela Bay Metro corporate services acting director Nosipho Xhego's office at Kwantu Towers.

The angry workers demanded that either acting mayor Thsonono Buyeye or acting city manager Mandla George tell them when they would be paid the allowance.

Samwu regional secretary Melikhaya Kortjan said municipal management had yet to respond to their demand for “danger” pay.

This is a developing story.

