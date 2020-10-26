Zverev destroys Schwartzman to complete Cologne double

Top seed Alexander Zverev won his second ATP title in Cologne in the space of a week with a quickfire 6-2 6-1 demolition of Argentine Diego Schwartzman in the final of the bett1HULKS Championship on Sunday.

The German world number seven had claimed his first ATP crown of the year by besting Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3 6-3 to win the bett1HULKS Indoor title at the same venue last Sunday.

Zverev, this year's US Open runner-up, sent down nine aces and won an incredible 83% of his first serve points as he cruised through the clash with 28-year-old second seed Schwartzman in 71 minutes without being broken.

"Two days ago I wasn't sure if I was going to finish the tournament. Now I'm here as the champion," a beaming Zverev said while accepting the trophy.

Schwartzman, the world number nine, had beaten Zverev in two of their three previous meetings but looked strangely out of his depth in the final, winning 60% of his first serves and just 23% of his second serves while making five double faults.

Zverev broke the Argentine to go 3-2 up in the first set and never looked back, breaking his hapless opponent four more times during the course of the match.

"Sascha was much better today," Schwartzman said. "He deserved to win last week here and today he was perfect on court."

France's Ugo Humbert produced a masterful performance to beat Australian eighth seed Alex de Minaur 6-1 7-6(4) and win his second ATP Tour title at the European Open in Antwerp on Sunday.

Having won his maiden title in Auckland in January, the 22-year-old Humbert impressed this week with a notable win over second seed Pablo Carreno Busta and was put to the test in the semi-final when he saved four match points against Dan Evans.

Humbert did not drop serve against De Minaur, winning an impressive 80% of his second serve points while he also dictated rallies, with forehand winners down the line a constant feature in a dominant opening set.

Humbert had the chance to break at 4-4 in the second set but De Minaur found his rhythm to take it to a tiebreak where the Frenchman converted his first match point with a drop volley.

"It is one of my biggest wins. I'm super happy to win my second title this year against a really great player," Humbert said. "I was aggressive like (in) the previous matches and I am super happy to do it.

"Tennis is completely crazy sometimes. It was great to win against Evans yesterday (saving) four match points. I don't know what happened today, it was a really nice level, a great match."

Humbert is the third Frenchman to claim the Antwerp title since the tournament began four years ago following Richard Gasquet (2016) and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (2017).

- Reuters