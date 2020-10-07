Bay coach training for challenging lagoon adventure swim
Kyle Main heading for Knysna Heads
Port Elizabeth adventure swimmer Kyle Main is at it again, revealing plans to take his talents to Knysna in a bid to circumnavigate the lagoon in November.
Main’s round trip will see him start and finish at the choppy Knysna Heads on November 8. ..
