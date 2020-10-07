Impressive displays by Penxe and Bholi secure them short-term spots

Explosive Kings duo land Sharks deals

PREMIUM

An impressive display at the Springbok trials has earned flying Southern Kings wing Yaw Penxe a short-term deal at the Sharks.



Another Kings player who was also left unemployed after his team were liquidated, loose forward Thembelani Bholi has also joined the Durban side on a similar deal...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.