Impressive displays by Penxe and Bholi secure them short-term spots
Explosive Kings duo land Sharks deals
An impressive display at the Springbok trials has earned flying Southern Kings wing Yaw Penxe a short-term deal at the Sharks.
Another Kings player who was also left unemployed after his team were liquidated, loose forward Thembelani Bholi has also joined the Durban side on a similar deal...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.