President Andre Rademan to spell out EP’s rugby plans
Embattled EP Rugby Union president Andre Rademan will attempt to lift the gloom following the Southern Kings’ liquidation when he holds a briefing on the way forward for his troubled union on Wednesday.
Apart from rugby affairs, Rademan has had to deal with internal matters that saw the resignation of deputy president Bantwini Matika and the suspension of vice-president Eldridge “Chico” Februarie...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.