WATCH | Pitso Mosimane explains exactly why he left Sundowns and joined Al Ahly

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has explained that an opportunity to coach Africa’s most successful club at Al Ahly is like being asked to join Real Madrid or Barcelona in Europe.

Mosimane’s decision to leave Mamelodi Sundowns and join Al Ahly this week came as a bombshell in South African football. The coach and his family left on Thursday and he will be announced the new Ahly coach in Cairo on Friday.

In a YouTube interview the evening before the coach left with Shoot Online and their senior reporter Matshelane Mamabolo – the freelance journalist who broke the story on TimesLIVE on Wednesday – Mosimane explained his decision.

Asked about signing a new contract at Sundowns in May‚ then joining Ahly months later‚ Mosimane said: “You must know my contract starts – you know corona threw everybody off – and my contract should be starting next season.

“But because of corona then things are overlapping. And the contract was then part of that overlapping where you would say‚ had this opportunity of Al Ahly come if corona was not there then that opportunity would be before the contract being renewed.

“But it was not the case. So you do what you have to do. And you want to stay‚ because I wanted to stay‚ of course. And I’ve always said it‚ before I signed my contract‚ that I wanted to stay. You must stay where you are loved.

“But football as it is‚ things change. And this opportunity came. And unfortunately the opportunity comes after the contract had been signed.