Bulls’ Lizo Gqoboka saddened by demise of Southern Kings

PREMIUM

Springbok and Bulls prop Lizo Gqoboka says he is saddened by the demise and liquidation of his former team the Southern Kings.



An emotional Gqoboka was speaking during an interview on the Vodacom Bulls App hosted by HeraldLIVE...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.