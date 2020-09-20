WATCH | Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt given tour of village in Naturena
Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has been familiarising himself with his new surroundings at Naturena.
In a video that was posted on the club’s social media platforms‚ Hunt is given a tour of the Chiefs village in Naturena and he also talks about how he plans to reawaken the sleeping giants who have not won a major trophy in five seasons.
