WATCH | Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt given tour of village in Naturena

Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter 20 September 2020

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has been familiarising himself with his new surroundings at Naturena.

In a video that was posted on the club’s social media platforms‚ Hunt is given a tour of the Chiefs village in Naturena and he also talks about how he plans to reawaken the sleeping giants who have not won a major trophy in five seasons.

