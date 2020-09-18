Blow for Stormers ahead of season’s opener

PREMIUM

There has been a blow for the Stormers ahead of their much-awaited season-opening rugby clash against the Lions at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria next Saturday.



Springbok flank Pieter-Steph du Toit will miss the start of SA’s domestic competition as he continues to recover from a leg injury...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.