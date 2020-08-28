PE racer Coertze ready for karting return

PREMIUM

In just more than a week Port Elizabeth kart racer Joshua Coertze will make his return to the track when he competes in the opening round of the Rok Cup national karting championships.



Moving into the KZ2 Shifter class, Coertze said he was excited to get back to racing after the lockdown period of virtual racing. ..

