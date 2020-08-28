This is what 280,047 people were arrested for under lockdown

People failing to confine themselves to their homes during the lockdown constituted the majority of the 280,047 people arrested for contravening the lockdown regulations between March 26 and July 9 in SA.

Police arrested a greater number of motorists (766) for carrying more than one passenger — in a vehicle licensed to carry up to four people — than drivers (347) ferrying more than three passengers in a minibus licensed to carry eight during level 5 of the lockdown.

More details have emerged about lockdown arrests across the country in response this week to questions put to police minister Bheki Cele in parliament by DA MP Andrew Whitfield.

Cele also revealed that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) refused to prosecute in 23% of the cases (64,873) that were presented.