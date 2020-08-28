De Kock pleased with integration of young players at culture camp

Proteas limited overs captain Quinton de Kock was pleased with the inclusion of the young cricketers in the team’s culture camp which ended at the weekend.

The squad of 32 included the 16 contracted members of the national team as well as the high-performance squad.

Speaking on the importance of the camp, he said: “I think it’s been really good.

“We’ve had a lot of good chats, which the team needed. Everyone is leaving feeling a lot better about the environment.

“A lot of guys got things off their back.”

De Kock said it was important for youngsters to be exposed to the team’s environment before they were selected to avoid them feeling as though they needed to play catch-up once they finally arrived.

The 27-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman was pleased with the ease with which the new players integrated with the contracted squad and was even more impressed with the contribution they made in the conversations that arose regarding the future of the team and its identity.

“In this environment, even though you’re contracted it doesn’t mean you’re guaranteed to play, so I think it was important that the up-and-coming players needed to be there with the squad.”

One of the main talking points of the camp was the team’s performance and how its newly established identity should influence how they go about their on-field work.

De Kock said he was satisfied with the consensus reached, as well as the plans that had been documented regarding the new Proteas’ way.

“We are human and we make mistakes,” he said.

“We’re trying to get better in what we’re doing in our professions. That’s why we got together.

“I can’t promise results but I can promise that we’ll get better and we are learning, which will give us the best chance of getting better results.