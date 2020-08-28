Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has explained his team’s unusual defensive tactics in the second half of their crucial 1-0 Absa Premiership win against Kaizer Chiefs‚ saying it was because Downs were under relentless pressure Amakhosi.

The Brazilians withstood consistent attacks from Chiefs for most of the second half to emerge 1-0 winners‚ leaving the two teams level on points at the top of the standings with three games remaining.

When referee Victor Gomes blew the final whistle at Orlando Stadium‚ Mosimane had three centrebacks on the field in the form of Mosa Lebusa‚ Motjeka Madisha and Wayne Arendse.

He also had two left-backs in Lyle Lakay and Tebogo Langerman‚ and two right-backs in Anele Ngcongca and Lebohang Maboe‚ which the coach said was to deal with the dangerous crosses from Chiefs.

In the midfield‚ he had two defensive midfielders in the form of Rivaldo Coetzee and Andile Jali‚ who replaced Themba Zwane after 65 minutes‚ in what turned out to be a defensive masterstroke.