Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana issues rallying cry to team-mates ahead of Chiefs showdown

Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana has issued a rallying call to his troops and urged them to take the fight to Kaizer Chiefs when the two sides meet in the hugely anticipated top of the table clash at Orlando Stadium on Thursday.

The race for the league title is heating up and the outcome of this encounter in Soweto could provide clarity on the destination of the championship.

A victory for Amakhosi would see them re-establish their pivotal six-point lead at the top while a win for the second-placed Sundowns would bring them level on the standings.

“We know that we have to do the business against Chiefs and make sure that we win the match. We have to make sure that we take care of all the elements that are involved in the game‚” said Kekana.

The Sundowns captain has made 23 league appearances for the Brazilians this season and chipped in with three goals and four assists.

He said the confidence has returned in the camp after their morale-boosting 1-0 win over Golden Arrows on Monday‚ which was their first victory in the bio-bubble after three draws and one loss.

“We are in the right frame of mind because we just won against Arrows‚ which was a huge morale-booster for us. I believe we stand a chance of doing the business for ourselves and the fans who have supported us through thick and thin.